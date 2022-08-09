Proud moment as young AFC Mansfield side pull off FA Cup shock win away at Corby Town

Sam Ackroyd netted a 90th minute winner for the underdogs from close range to spark wild celebrations and set up a mouthwatering home local derby tie with Worksop Town in the next round on 20th August.

Joint manager Spencer Fearn said: “That was the first time a lot of these lads had played in the FA Cup.

“This was an incredible achievement from a squad with an average age of 20.7 years.

Action from the Bulls' win at Corby.

“Last season six of our squad were playing Step 9 football, two playing Step 7 football and one Academy football, with the starting line-up including two 17-year-olds.

“It just shows there are players out there who, if given a chance, can produce performances like yesterday - which is the clear purpose of our football club.

“It was a great experience for the younger lads and I am sure they will remember it for many years.”

He added: “We knew it would be very difficult today.

“Let's be honest, they had the lion's share of possession. But we knew that would happen and the lads prepared unbelievably well for the game.

“They were very professional and followed out a plan. We got a bit of luck and a great finish from Sam at the end.

“All 14 of them gave absolutely 100 per cent for the football club today and it's a great moment for AFC Mansfield, a great moment for the lads and a great moment for us. I am dead, dead proud of them.”

The Steelmen, who play in Northern Premier League Division One Midlands, had four efforts cleared off the line and struck the woodwork as AFC defended resolutely.

But at the death a right wing cross was turned back into the middle at the far post and Ackroyd was on hand for a crucial tap-in to kickstart the Bulls' season after losing their opening two league games.

Tonight (Wednesday) they are back in league action at Belper Town before Saturday's visit of Pinchbeck United precedes the big Worksop tie.

“Worksop are going to be one of the favourites to win their league, so it's probably going to be the toughest test we will face this season,” said joint boss John Stancliffe.