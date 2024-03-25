Promotion nerves are jangling for Mansfield Town owners John and Carolyn Radford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stags were held 1-1 at home by struggling Colchester United on Saturday but still lead the way this season following near misses in the past two seasons.

Two years ago Stags missed out in the play-off final at Wembley where they were defeated by Port Vale and last season they failed to make the play-offs by a singl e goal scored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of a busy Easter weekend, John Radford said: “I am nervous as can be before every game.

John and Carolyn Radford - nerves jangling.

“When you are top of the league you are there to be shot down.

“It would be nice to just to get it across the line this season and know where we are.

“For the last four seasons it's been down to the last game and last season we were only one goal short of getting in the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“W hen we took over we were down to 1,500-2,000 fans, but now they are filling the stadium every week.

“The last three or four years have been fantastic and the environment is 10 out of 10.”

Carolyn Radford added: “This club means everything to us and we are really close to promotion.

“Hopefully we can manage to get it over the line this season for everyone here in Mansfield.

“Every single game feels like a final.