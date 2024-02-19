Promotion-chasing Clipstone coast to victory away at Clifton All Whites

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Assistant manager Ian Birtley said: “It was an important three points.

“With three games in seven days we’ve had to freshen it up today.

“We changed shape and I thought it worked really well. We scored very clinical goals.

The sides emerge at Clifton on Saturday.

“Clifton looked lovely and kept the ball well in the second half. They moved it well and made us work.

“So it was a very good win for us and we are really looking forward to Wednesday’s Notts Senior Cup game against Basford United and the lads are too. It’s the semi-final, so we have to give it a good go.”

Cobras went into the game on the back of three wins out their last four, with manager Ian Cotton making a handful of changes.

The first chance of the game, came for Clifton when a corner found Coden Duncan, who glanced his header wide.

Straight up the other end and the Cobras could’ve taken the lead when the ball slipped through to Gareth Curtis, but his effort was knocked out for a corner.

But the Cobras found themselves ahead on nine minutes as a ball worked well down the right hand side allowed captain Tim Gregory to slot it across goal and poacher Gareth Curtis was there to poke it home from close range.

That allowed the Cobras to take control of the contest and minutes later only a fine save from Jake Want kept it 1-0.

But the Cobras had their second in the 32nd minute when a well-worked set piece rolled Gregory in and he cannoned his shot into the back of the net from 15 yards.

Three minutes later Ryan Ingram worked a cross down the right and whipped the ball across to Gregory, who headed it past a helpless Want.

On 41 minutes Curtis had a chance from close range, but a superb save from Want tipped it round the post.

In added time, Clifton were very lucky to not be reduced to 10 men for a very high and late tackle on Sam Stretton with the referee unsighted.

A much quieter second half for both sides saw Cobras control the tempo of the game and allow Clifton more possession of the ball.

The home side duly pulled one back in the 58th minute, when Kolapo was brought down in the box and converted the penalty, sending Sheppard the wrong way.

Manager Ian Cotton freshened it up in preparation for Wednesday’s game, bringing Charlie Hardwick, Jack Gibb, Will Heather, Jamie Bonsor and Lewis Bingham all on.

The Cobras were left playing the game out with 10 men in the 83rd minute when a tackle on Kacper Rajter, forced him off injured.

But this didn’t stop the Cobras netting a fourth goal, as a long ball over the top met Bingham, who rounded the keeper and a player and coolly slotted home.