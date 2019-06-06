Promoted Selston planning for new adventure

Craig Weston says Selston’s plans for their new life at step five of the non-league pyramid are progressing well both on and off the pitch.

Following their East Midlands Counties League title win the Parishioners will take their place in the Midland Football League Premier Division next season for the first time in their history.

And manager Weston says he’s been busy sorting player recruitment as well as discussing ideas to help the club manage the extra travel commitments the MFL will bring.

He said: “We’re talking to four or five players we think will bolster the squad with the quality we need to compete at step five.

“But we’ve also had to plan how we’ll cope with the extra travelling involved next season and the club is aiming to raise enough funds to purchase a minibus that the whole club can use.

“That in turn will be great for the players because our team spirit is amazing and for them to be able to travel to games together will add to that.

“Everyone at this club is realistic and grounded, including the players, and with the small budgets we have the players will be understanding and grateful when it comes to us putting on things like minibuses for them.”

Weston added that he is yet to see any of last season’s squad depart the club but that he understands that left wing back Rhys Dolan is likely to spend pre-season with National League North side Alfreton Town.

Dolan, 20, came through the Ilkeston FC academy before earning move to Barnsley. Having been unable to secure a contract there, he returned to his native Selston and played a key part in their success last season.

Weston said: “He’s got a great attitude and is a very good player and I really hope it works out for him. If not, he has a place here.

“When he came to us he needed to be getting regular games and enjoying his football again and that’s helped him no end. I think he could have a great future.”

Meanwhile, Selston are on the lookout for matchday volunteers to help out at home games next season.

Anyone interested in helping out in any of the various roles can get in touch with the club via its Facebook and Twitter pages.