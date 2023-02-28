The Bulls have only two sides below them and now host mid-table Kimberley MW this Saturday in search of crucial safety points.

Boss Paul Rockley said: “We played Kimberley in our second game here and got a 1-1 draw. But we could have won it – we conceded in stoppage time at the end – so we are more than capable of matching Kimberley potentially beating them.

“There is still confidence in the camp and an opportunity to turn a corner and get some wins on the board.

Paul Rockley - one win can make the difference to us.

“We are only one win away from a different mindset and a different focus and we have plenty of games left. One win can make a lot of difference to us.

“We should be at full strength this weekend which gives us a good chance to kick on as there were plenty of positives last weekend.

“If we take our chances we will win games and I have no doubt that is not far round the corner.”

On the Pinchbeck defeat, he added: “The first goal was a clear free kick and the goal should never have been given.

“That is now three poor officials' decisions that have cost us in the last three games which does not help in the situation we're in.