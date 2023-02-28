Pressure on as AFC Mansfield lose at Pinchbeck United
AFC Mansfield continue to look nervously over their shoulders after a 2-0 UCL Premier North defeat at Pinchbeck United on Saturday.
The Bulls have only two sides below them and now host mid-table Kimberley MW this Saturday in search of crucial safety points.
Boss Paul Rockley said: “We played Kimberley in our second game here and got a 1-1 draw. But we could have won it – we conceded in stoppage time at the end – so we are more than capable of matching Kimberley potentially beating them.
“There is still confidence in the camp and an opportunity to turn a corner and get some wins on the board.
“We are only one win away from a different mindset and a different focus and we have plenty of games left. One win can make a lot of difference to us.
“We should be at full strength this weekend which gives us a good chance to kick on as there were plenty of positives last weekend.
“If we take our chances we will win games and I have no doubt that is not far round the corner.”
On the Pinchbeck defeat, he added: “The first goal was a clear free kick and the goal should never have been given.
“That is now three poor officials' decisions that have cost us in the last three games which does not help in the situation we're in.
“Overall we played well. We did miss chances sadly but I can't fault the attitude and application of the players. Barring scoring the goals that would have won us the game, they stuck to the game plan and it all panned out how I expected it too. But a poor refereeing decision cost us at least a minimum of a point.”