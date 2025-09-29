Pressure building as Eastwood CFC see red in derby defeat to Hucknall Town

John Lomas
By John Lomas

Chad Sports Editor

Published 29th Sep 2025, 16:31 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2025, 16:31 BST
Eastwood CFC’s difficult start to the season continued on Saturday as their 10 men suffered a 2-0 home defeat to local rivals Hucknall Town in a scrappy derby encounter at Coronation Park.

Eastwood joint manager Martin Ball said: “We’re in a really tough situation at the minute.

Most Popular

“We’re working hard as a group to put things right. We’ve got a midweek game and that’s an opportunity for us to kick-start things. Sometimes it’s best just to get back on the pitch as soon as possible after a bruising defeat.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The first half offered little in the way of quality or clear chances, with both sides struggling to impose themselves in a physical and hard-fought contest. The most notable moment came early on when Eastwood full-back Lavell White was shown a yellow card, leaving him walking a disciplinary tightrope.

Eastwood's Lavelle White is sent off. Pic by Scott Messom.placeholder image
Eastwood's Lavelle White is sent off. Pic by Scott Messom.

The game changed dramatically within a 15-minute spell early in the second half. On 52 minutes, Lavell White received a second yellow card and was dismissed, leaving Eastwood with 10 men.

Just a minute later, Hucknall capitalised on their numerical advantage when Solace Vyiolaye slotted home to break the deadlock.

Eastwood never recovered and Hucknall doubled their lead in the 67th minute through Joseph Ashurst. From there, the visitors managed the game professionally, limiting Eastwood to half-chances. The result leaves the Red Badgers still searching for momentum as pressure continues to build early in the campaign.

Related topics:Hucknall
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice