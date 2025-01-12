Premier League opponents at home for Mansfield Town – if  . . .

John Lomas
By John Lomas

Chad Sports Editor

Published 12th Jan 2025, 20:29 GMT
Mansfield Town could play Premier League opposition at home in the FA Cup Fourth Round.

Stags still have to face a rescheduled Third Round home tie against League One rivals Wigan Athletic this Tuesday after it was frozen off on Saturday, but the winners have been drawn at home to Fulham for the next round on 8th February weekend.

The full draw is:

Manchester United vs Leicester City

Mansfield Town forward Ben Waine (21) celebrates his second half goal during the Emirates FA Cup first round between Curzon Ashton FC and Mansfield Town FC at the Tameside Stadium, 03 Nov 2024, Photo Credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway, The Bigger Picture.media
Mansfield Town forward Ben Waine (21) celebrates his second half goal during the Emirates FA Cup first round between Curzon Ashton FC and Mansfield Town FC at the Tameside Stadium, 03 Nov 2024, Photo Credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway, The Bigger Picture.media

Leeds United vs Millwall/Dagenham & Redbridge

Brighton vs Chelsea

Preston/Charlton vs Wycombe

Exeter City vs Nottingham Forest

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town

Blackburn Rovers vs Wolves

Mansfield/Wigan vs Fulham

Birmingham City vs Newcastle

Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool

Everton vs Bournemouth

Aston Villa vs Tottenham

Southampton/Swansea vs Burnley

Leyton Orient/Derby vs Manchester City

Doncaster Rovers vs Crystal Palace

Stoke City vs Cardiff

