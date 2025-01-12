Premier League opponents at home for Mansfield Town – if . . .
Stags still have to face a rescheduled Third Round home tie against League One rivals Wigan Athletic this Tuesday after it was frozen off on Saturday, but the winners have been drawn at home to Fulham for the next round on 8th February weekend.
The full draw is:
Manchester United vs Leicester City
Leeds United vs Millwall/Dagenham & Redbridge
Brighton vs Chelsea
Preston/Charlton vs Wycombe
Exeter City vs Nottingham Forest
Coventry City vs Ipswich Town
Blackburn Rovers vs Wolves
Mansfield/Wigan vs Fulham
Birmingham City vs Newcastle
Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool
Everton vs Bournemouth
Aston Villa vs Tottenham
Southampton/Swansea vs Burnley
Leyton Orient/Derby vs Manchester City
Doncaster Rovers vs Crystal Palace
Stoke City vs Cardiff
