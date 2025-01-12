Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Mansfield Town could play Premier League opposition at home in the FA Cup Fourth Round.

Stags still have to face a rescheduled Third Round home tie against League One rivals Wigan Athletic this Tuesday after it was frozen off on Saturday, but the winners have been drawn at home to Fulham for the next round on 8th February weekend.