Premier League Live: Liverpool suffer injury blow while Ajax star turns down Man City move Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Manchester United target Spurs boss, defender blow for Liverpool and Ajax starlet snubs Manchester City. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. . Derby County boss Frank Lampard praises Wigan Athletic counterpart Paul Cook Craig Bryson aiming for consistency at Derby County