Premier League Live: Liverpool owner listening to offers for club, Chelsea plan £35m move for Premier League striker, Manchester City want 14-year-old South American wonderkid Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Liverpool’s owner is willing to sell the club, Manchester City target South American wonderkid and Chelsea plan £35m bid for striker. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Chesterfield boss won’t rush goalkeeper’s return FA CUP FIRST ROUND MEMORY: Watch as the Spireites win 4-1 live on TV