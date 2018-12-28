Premier League Live: Is Gonzalo Higuain set for move to Chelsea? Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Gonzalo Higuain has asked for a move to Chelsea, a Liverpool player has hit out at Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City wonderkid to make Real Madrid move. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. . Column: Martin Allen was a dream to deal with but couldn't wake Chesterfield FC from its nightmare as recruitment woes proved costly