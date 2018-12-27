Premier League Live: Eden Hazard drops hint over his future at Chelsea Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Eden Hazard drops Chelsea future hint, Liverpool star faces ban and PSG target Aaron Ramsey. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. . Boxing Day win over rivals Bury puts Mansfield Town into the top three Aitor Karanka encourages Nottingham Forest to take positives despite chucking it away against Norwich City