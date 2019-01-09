Premier League Live: Chelsea to finalise deal for Gonzalo Higuain Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Gonazlo Higuian nears Chelsea move, Joe Hart to leave Burnley and Liverpool to allow starlet to exit on loan. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Generic picture of a football RUMOUR MILL: Manchester United open talks with Barcelona over former Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho