Premier League Live: Chelsea plan bid for Barca midfielder and no Arsenal deal for Danny Welbeck . Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Chelsea offer star £300k-a-week, Everton boss wants Barcelona loanee to stay and Fabinho has dismissed leaving Liverpool. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. League One and Two Live: Championship club want £400K Sunderland target and Edin Rahic leaves Bradford City RUMOUR MILL: Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez is not thinking about a potential takeover of the club as he draws up his January transfer plans.