Premier League Live: Cesc Fabregas closing in on move to Monaco Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Cesc Fabregas is set for a move to Monaco, Ashley Young is wanted by Inter Milan and Pep Guardiola has doubts about Liverpool’s Premier League credentials. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. . RAMS LIVE: Derby County v Middlesbrough as it happens Is the Premier League title race nearly over already?