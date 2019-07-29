Premier League and Scotland international defenders on Nottingham Forest radar

Nottingham Forest look set to step up their search for a new defender this week.

The Reds have been linked with a move for Burnley’s Ben Gibson if they fail in their attempts to land Scott McKenna from Aberdeen.

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 06: Ben Gibson of Middlesbrough during The Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Middlesbrough and Sunderland at the Riverside Stadium on January 6, 2018 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

An initial bid of around £3m for McKenna, a Scotland international, was turned down by the Dons over the weekend, with QPR also interested in the 22-year-old.

But reports north of the border indicate Forest have lodged an improved offer to test Aberdeen’s resolve, as the Championship club look to strengthen at the back.

And they will turn their attentions to 26-year-old Gibson if they are not successful in their pursuit of McKenna, according to the Daily Record.

Gibson made just a handful of appearances for Burnley last season following his £15m move from Middlesbrough, the club he captained.

RELATED CONTENT: Sheffield Wednesday continue search for new manager, Newcastle United target Hull City star, Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips wants to join Aston Villa - Championship rumours