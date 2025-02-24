Precious point as AFC Mansfield hit back at play-off rivals Heanor Town

AFC Mansfield fought back from behind to earn a precious point in a 1-1 draw away at UCL Premier North play-off rivals Heanor Town on Saturday.

It leaves the Bulls inside the play-off spots in the fifth and final place by three points, but sixth-placed Newark Town have a game in hand.

AFC Mansfield boss Phil Buxton was happy with the point in the end though upset by some of the decisions that went against his side, including a sending-off for Ryan Ingram.

“A draw was probably a fair result if I am honest,” he said.

“Heanor were the better side in the first half.

“They looked dangerous and we couldn't really deal with their second balls into midfield.

“They picked a lot of those up and hurt us really.

“Obviously, their goal was a slip from our lad, but I do think they deserved to go in ahead at half-time.

“But I thought we were the better team in the second half – it was almost like a tale of two halves.

“The team attacking what feels like down the hill have scored a goal in each half.

“We knew it was a big game today as both teams are right near the play-offs.

“We started really brightly and had three or four really good opportunities.

“Their keeper made a couple of good saves, then the sucker punch comes when they go down the other end and score.

“The they were in the ascendancy for the first half.

“I asked the lads to respond at half-time which they definitely did and I was proud of them – we could have gone on and won that.”

Two big refereeing calls went against the Bulls.

“It was definitely a handball and a penalty, he got that one wrong, and the second yellow card for Ryan's sending-off was harsh as it was two players coming together,” said Buxton

“He was backing in and if a centre half does that I don't think he gives a centre half a yellow card.

“We now miss him next week at Lincoln United, which is difficult for us. But that's football and we have to deal with those things.

“We have a tough run ahead and we have to now regroup. We will have a few fresh bodies back in for the weekend.”

John King gave Heanor the lead as early as the eighth minute.

A ball from Thornberry down the right released Booth-Davis who played it into the area where King met it to put the Lions ahead.

But Harley Kozluk levelled for the Bulls on 71 minutes, three minutes after coming on as a sub.