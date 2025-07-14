Pre-season going well as AFC Mansfield hit the goals trail at Shirebrook Town

AFC Mansfield boss Phil Buxton is pleased with recruitment and how pre-season is going after a 4-2 away friendly win at neighbours Shirebrook Town on Friday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Pre-season has been good so far with the recruitment we have had,” he said..

“We targeted a certain sort of player and certain positions and we have definitely got our main targets. So I am very happy with that. We needed to bring in more experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are three or four weeks into pre-season and I think they are all settling in really well.

Free kick action from Shirebrook v AFC Mansfield. Pic by Pete Craggs.

“You can see it in the patterns of play and how fluid we are at times.

“We won't get carried away – we know we are not the finished article as yet. Nothing is won in pre-season.

“I thought we were awful second half against Shirebrook though and I am not accepting that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“First half we were very good and very clinical in front of goal.”

The Bulls continue their schedule with two more games this week including a home game against Handsworth this Saturday.

“It is a busy pre-season which is what we wanted,” said Buxton.

“We started off against two Step 4 sides as we wanted it tough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We needed to face different challenges as that is what we will face in the season.

“There will be no easy games this year – no one will run away with it.

“The team that works hardest and grind out results, the lucky 1-0s, will be the ones that win the league.”

At Shirebrook the Bulls built a commanding lead after going behind, but took their foot off the gas and saw Shirebrook fight back in sweltering heat with temperatures soaring to 31°C, making for testing conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In front of a lively crowd of 138, it was the home side who struck first, finding the net within the opening five minutes.

A well-worked goal saw Shirebrook break away from the Bulls' defence, threading a neat pass through to open the scoring.

After going behind, the Bulls began to settle and grow into the match and creating chances of their own.

Ethan Weisztort, who has been impressive since joining the Bulls, stepped up once again—getting on the end of a dangerous ball and calmly slotting home to bring the sides level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The work rate was impressive from both sides considering the challenging conditions, with the referee calling for a drinks break as the score remained level at 1–1.

A swift counter-attack from the Bulls began when Liam Mays made a superb tackle to break up a promising Shirebrook move, quickly turning defence into attack.

The ball was moved forward with pace, and Kaylum Mitchell — last season’s Committee Player of the Year, who will be looking to carry that form into the new campaign — was on hand to finish the move, putting the Bulls ahead.

The Bulls soon extended their lead to 3–1 after Kacper Rajter got on the end of a well-delivered free-kick, guiding the ball home with a composed header.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bulls put the game to bed inside 40 minutes when new signing Nathan Moss fired in a low-driven shot from just outside the area, beating the Shirebrook keeper to make it 4–1.

Despite the difficult conditions, Shirebrook continued to battle and were rewarded with a late goal to bring the final score to 4–2.