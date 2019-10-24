Praise for Hayden White going through the pain barrier for Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town defender Hayden White has been going through the pain barrier for the club this season and a late decision will be taken on his inclusion in the squad for Saturday’s trip to Walsall.

White is back available after suspension but assistant boss Lee Glover said White is still suffering from the broken leg he sustained last season.

“Hayden had to take some painkillers at Grimsby as he played in a bit of pain that day,” said Glover.

“That’s the sort of attitude we want - people that are going to push themselves for the club and the supporters.

“We have had to leave him to get pain-free from his injury, which is taking a little while to settle down.

“But we appreciate the efforts he has made – that attitude of ‘I’m going to give it a go’ and playing through the pain through the pain for the team. We have a few lads in the building that have got that attitude which is great to see.

“I think supporters appreciate it and as we as staff are really appreciative of what Hayden and other lads have done.

“He is in great spirits. He still has a little bit of pain around the fracture site. But that’s settling down a lot.”

Now Stags will wait to see how is is for the Walsall trip.

“We’re now waiting to see what the medical department say about the fracture,” said Glover.

“We do want to settle it down and give him a period of time where he can actually get pain-free.

“But I think it’s right to mention what he is actually putting his body through for the club.”

Midfielder Jacob Mellis will also have a late test on his hamstring with Glover adding: “He’s a very good player – he is a technician who can unlock doors and it would be good to have him back.”