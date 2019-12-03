Port Vale hurdle as Mansfield Town feel the pressure

Mansfield Town head to Port Vale for tonight's Leasing.com Trophy second round game with under-pressure boss John Dempster determined to get Stags back on the winning trail.

Two successive defeats have left Stags 15th in League Two and out of the FA Cup and with in-form Cheltenham the visitors on Saturday, Dempster said: “We need two wins from the next two games so that brings pressure obviously.

“Tonight we will make some changes to the team that started at Shrewsbury but we will still be fielding a strong side.

“Some of the players that didn't feature and were on the bench will play and there will be three or four of our U21s involved.

“We want to win it and progress. Clubs start to take this competition more seriously once you get into the knockout stages.

“Although still a way off, a Wembley final is always a nice carrot at the end and it's more money into the club's coffers for every round you get through.”

Striker Danny Rose is still out injured, but Dempster said: “Danny is coming on nicely and he'll probably be back training by the end of this week.”

Meanwhile, Mansfield have sent young third-choice keeper Aidan Stone out on loan to Widnes.

The Vikings are currently struggling in Northern Premier League Division One North West.

Dempster said: “We wanted to get Aidan out before the New Year for a few games.

“He will still be training with us every day. The deal allows him to go and play on a Saturday.

“We have high hopes for him.”