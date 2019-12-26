Port Vale boss John Askey disappointed to drop two points as Mansfield Town stage late fightback

Port Vale manager John Askey was disappointed to see his side let two points slip away late on as Mansfield Town fought back for a 2-2 draw at the One Call Stadium this afternoon.

Vale were sitting pretty at 2-0 up with nine minutes to go before Nicky Maynard and CJ Hamilton earned Stags an unlikely point.

“It's really disappointing,” said Askey.

“We played some really good football and created quite a few chances.

“To be 2-0 up with 10 minutes to go, you should see the game out. But we made a mistake for their first goal which changes everything.

“Even at 2-1 you still think you should see it out.”

He added: “The most pleasing thing was the way we played as we played some really good football.

“If we keep playing like that and working as hard as that we should start to win.”