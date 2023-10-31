News you can trust since 1952
Port Vale boss Andy Crosby proud as his ‘underdogs’ clinch first ever Carabao Cup quarter-final with win at Mansfield Town

A beaming Andy Crosby said his League One Port Vale side had come to Mansfield Town as underdogs but did him proud as the club booked their first ever Carabao Cup quarter-final with a 1-0 win.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 31st Oct 2023, 22:57 GMT
Alfie Devine's 50th minute strike won the tie for a side who have lost five and drawn one of their last six League One games and Crosby said: “It feels incredible to reach the quarter-finals for the first time in the club's 147 year history. It is an amazing achievement and well deserved.

“We were the better team. We came here as underdogs as our level of performances and results recently have been poor.

“We were poor on Saturday and there was a lot of frustration from all of us. But the only place you can respond is not with words but out on the pitch where it matters and every single player that represented us tonight was immense and the performance was really good.

Andy Crosby, manager of Port Vale (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)Andy Crosby, manager of Port Vale (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)
Read More
Port Vale halt Mansfield Town’s magnificent unbeaten run in the Halloween fog

“It is a reward for everyone connected with the football club from the owners, who has developed and grown the club on and off the pitch, to everyone who works at the club and a group of players and staff who have made history.”

He added: “We are trying to play in a way that is going to take time. Will we always win? Unfortunately not. But I am going to be consistent with it.

“We had to go right to the end. We've been here before where we've played well in the first half and not taken our opportunities.

“We had to put our foot on the gas and go again and it was an outstanding goal by Alfie Devine. It was well executed and a great finish.

“My first season as a manager has been a rollercoaster. But I will be consistent and I want us to try to develop a style, play through teams and dominate the ball and stick together through the tough times.”

