Poor Sherwood limp out of FA Vase

Liam Theakstone missed a late penalty on a day to forget for Sherwood.

On paper the game offered much, both sides had only just given up 100 per cent league records the week before, but it was Harborough that seemed to want to get that defeat out of their system more, and once they took the lead in the 27th minute the result was never in doubt.

The opening goal encapsulated all that was wrong about the Wood’s performance with Ewan Robson caught ball watching and keeper Josh Turton arriving late to foul the advancing striker just outside the angle of the penalty area.

Turton was cautioned and from the resulting free-kick Paul Malone rose unchallenged by a static defence to head home.

This came after an even opening period in which neither side had offered much in the way of attacking threat. The goal changed that, and Harborough took complete control.

Some how The Wood survived – more by poor finishing than good defending – before captain Jobe Shaw limped off just before half time.

The second half started as the first ended, Malone doubling the lead after a corner saw him totally unmarked in the six-yard box to head home for a second time.

The introduction of Tim Gregory and Carter Widdowson finally gave the visitors some much needed determination.

Gregory producing The Wood’s best chance to pull a goal back after some excellent wing play saw his cross flash across goal.

Harborough hit the post as they looked to put the game to bed.

The afternoon ended deep in added time with a penalty kick awarded to the beleaguered visitors.

Liam Theakstone saw his weak effort easily saved to complete a poor day for Sherwood.