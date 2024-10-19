Poor first half was inexplicable said Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough after Stevenage defeat
But he admitted Jake Young's 32nd minute rocket of a free kick was good enough to win any football match.
“It was a very disappointing way to give up our unbeaten run,” said Clough as Stags lost a League One game for only the second time this season..
“Ultimately we were beaten by an unbelievable free kick.
“It was high quality and probably as good as any free kick you would see at any level in the country.
“I was a bit disappointed with the free kick being given but when he puts it in like that there's nothing you can do about it.
“That would have beaten any keeper in the country.
“I was incredibly disappointed how we played in the first half. We are at a loss to explain it. But it happens.
“Training had been so good all week so I asked the players where that came from at half-time.”
He continued: “Second half we were much improved, created numerous situations and it was just that final delivery that let us down. You have to pick a yellow shirt out from those situations.
“We dominated the last 30-40 minutes but they got some good blocks in and defended well and we didn't get a break in the penalty area.
“I thought some of the referee's decisions today were as inexplicable as our first half performance.
“Stevenage came close to the play-offs last season and they go toe to toe with you. They are a very solid outfit.”
