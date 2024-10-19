Poor first half was inexplicable said Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough after Stevenage defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough was at a loss to explain his side's poor first half showing as visiting Stevenage won 1-0 to halt Stags' five game winning run.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But he admitted Jake Young's 32nd minute rocket of a free kick was good enough to win any football match.

“It was a very disappointing way to give up our unbeaten run,” said Clough as Stags lost a League One game for only the second time this season..

“Ultimately we were beaten by an unbelievable free kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Action during the Sky Bet League One match against Stevenage FC at the One Call Stadium, 19 Oct 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“It was high quality and probably as good as any free kick you would see at any level in the country.

“I was a bit disappointed with the free kick being given but when he puts it in like that there's nothing you can do about it.

“That would have beaten any keeper in the country.

“I was incredibly disappointed how we played in the first half. We are at a loss to explain it. But it happens.

“Training had been so good all week so I asked the players where that came from at half-time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “Second half we were much improved, created numerous situations and it was just that final delivery that let us down. You have to pick a yellow shirt out from those situations.

“We dominated the last 30-40 minutes but they got some good blocks in and defended well and we didn't get a break in the penalty area.

“I thought some of the referee's decisions today were as inexplicable as our first half performance.

“Stevenage came close to the play-offs last season and they go toe to toe with you. They are a very solid outfit.”