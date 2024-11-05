‘Point gained’ for Eastwood at Heanor

​Eastwood CFC striker Aaron O’Connor felt it was very much a case of ‘point gained’ for his side as they maintained top spot in the UCL Premier North on Saturday.

​Eastwood travelled to neighbours Heanor Town for the second leg of their back-to-back fixtures, a 2-2 draw proving the outcome.

And O’Connor told the club’s media afterwards that it was a fair outcome.

He said: “I think it’s definitely a point gained. It’s a difficult place to come; they’re a good side.

Oliver Robinson scored Eastwood's opener at Heanor.

"It shows the character we have in the squad now that we managed to get back in the game when maybe last season we might have lost 3-1 or 4-1.

"If someone would’ve offered us four points off Heanor before these two games, I think we would’ve taken them.”

The match began on a heavy pitch, resulting in a scrappy opening phase where both teams struggled to find their rhythm.

In the 15th minute, Eastwood began to assert their dominance, creating several chances and earning a flurry of corners. The pressure paid off in the 26th minute when a well-executed set piece saw Declan Dunn deliver a pinpoint cross that Oliver Robinson met with a powerful header, sending the ball into the top corner.

Despite their lead, Eastwood couldn't capitalise further, as Heanor's goalkeeper put in an outstanding performance, denying multiple attempts to double the score.

Heanor found an equaliser on the stroke of halftime. A miscommunication between Robinson and goalkeeper Sam Wilson allowed Lions striker Ethan Wiesztort to swoop in and poke the ball into the net, sparking protests from Eastwood players who believed it was a foul.

The second half saw Heanor come out with renewed energy, culminating in the 75th minute when a swift counter-attack resulted in a goal for the home side. A ball played to the far post was knocked down into the six-yard box, where it was calmly stroked home by Sacha Markelic.

The league leaders ramped up their intensity, pushing for an equaliser. In a dramatic finish, substitute Ryan Tait found himself in the box in the 90th minute, where he expertly angled a shot into the far corner to secure a vital point.

Eastwood next host Lincoln United in the FA Vase on Saturday.