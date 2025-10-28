Plymouth Argyle boss Tom Cleverley admits his job is under threat and they are in a relegation battle after defeat at Mansfield Town​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Plymouth Argyle boss Tom Cleverley acknowledged his side were already in a relegation battle and his job increasingly under threat after a third defeat in a row in tonight's 2-0 loss at Mansfield Town.

A defensive mix-up between Brendan Galloway and Brendan Wiredu afer just six minutes from a Liam Roberts goalkick saw Will Evans nip in to put Stags ahead and leave his defenders red-faced.

Liam Roberts did have to make a great save to thwart Tegan Finn on 77 minutes before Jordan Bowery sealed it six minutes from time.

Argyle were relegated from the Championship last season and are now three from the bottom of League One.

“We are in a relegation battle. I don't think there is any part of our performances or consistency to suggest otherwise, so let's face the situation we're in head on,” he said.

“This is not something that is going to fix itself overnight. No one has a magic wand to make this issue go away.

“We are putting in performances that mean we deserve to be where we are at.

“It's never been a sacking club and it's been hurt by managers leaving at the first bit of success.

“However, that does not give me the right to have nine lives and I have to turn things round really quickly.

“We don't give ourselves any foothold in a game when we concede goals like that.

“It was almost identical to the one against Exeter the other night, conceding from a goalkick.

“I have never seen a team concede so many from direct play and it's worrying.

“It's a tough one to swallow as there is a real accountability on our defenders for these goals and they should be hurting as it's not good enough.”

There were boos for Plymouth from their 704 travelling fans and Cleverley added: “The fans have a right to be frustrated – it's their club.

“We have to acknowledge how far they travel and how much money they spend to support us.

“I have told the players what doesn't kill you makes you stronger – I have been there as a player when your own fans turn and I will certainly help them through that. I can take it – I have thick skin.

“In both boxes we are a long way off it.

“We couldn't even fill a bench tonight so changing personnel is not an option.”