Playing at Wembley is achieving every youngster’s dream says Mansfield Town top scorer Rhys Oates

Mansfield Town's top scorer said: “I have never played there and it's every kid's dream who loves football to play there, let alone score.

“Just thinking about scoring a goal at Wembley is mind-blowing and we are getting the chance to potentially do it.

“It is going to be an amazing experience. But the end goal is to win it and get promoted.

Mansfield Town forward Rhys Oates celebrates a goal in the semi-final with Northampton.

“It's a strange one. I am still waiting for it to fully sink in.

“It doesn't feel real at the minute – that we're going to play at Wembley.”

But Oates knows he can't met excitement overtake professionalism.

“We've just got to take it as another game,” he said.

“As we said for both legs of the semi-final you've just got to try to take it as another game, play our usual game and see what happens on the day.

“It is exciting. We are all buzzing for it.”

Stags will be backed by a huge army of fans again and he said: “They have been like a 12th man all season. 15,000 is a tremendous number and hopefully we can keep that rising throughout the week and maybe get to the 20,000 mark, and they will be backing us like they have done all season.

“We know they will be amazing from the first minute and will back us through to the 90th minute.

“Please make the noise you've made all season and we will put everything into it, 100 per cent and do our best to get us promoted.

“Everyone is working as hard as they have all season, standards have been high, and now it's just up to the gaffer to pick the team.

“I would take anyone to score – anyone in the squad – as long as it took us up I don't really care.”

He added: “It's been a rollercoaster season but it's been an amazing one when you look where we were are now and where we were in November time - at rock bottom.

“It has been an amazing turnaround and it's been a great season.”

Oates signed last summer after helping Hartlepool United to promotion and said of his season so far: “It's been a great experience for me personally.

Last season was my highest-scoring season. But this is the most I have scored in the league throughout my career and I think that is down to the lads, the staff and the fans who have backed me all season.

“I started the season playing in different positions and it took me a while to get going. But once I got off the mark up front I knew I would be able to kick on from there.

“When I signed, the gaffer told me he saw me playing in numerous positions and he knows how to look after me and my body on a day to day basis with training.