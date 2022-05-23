Stags have been allocated over 30,000 tickets for the game, which will no doubt mean a sea of yellow filling the M1 and other routes south as fans head down for the promotion decider.

Here’s a guide to what fans can expect on Saturday with regard to travelling, parking, ticketing and other useful info.

How to get there:

Mansfield fans will converge on Wembley for the play-off final.

Official coach travel is available from the Stags Supporters’ Association, though fans should only book a place once their match ticket has been purchased.

Coach travel is subject to availability and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis and the price will not include a match ticket. Prices are £25 for members and £40 for non-members.Coaches will depart One Call Stadium at 9.30am on the day of the game and more details can be found via www.mansfieldtown.net.

For those wishing to drive, Wembley stadium is around two-and-a-half hours by Mansfield by car, straight down the M1 then briefly around the A406 North Circular.

The club has been allocated 30,147 tickets for the East End of Wembley Stadium. Tickets will be sold from the North Stand round to the South Stand.

If you still haven’t got your ticket, visit www.mansfieldtown.net for a full guide on prices and how to obtain your place at the game.

Where to park:

Parking for supporters and supporter coaches can be purchased via www.wembleyofficialparking.com or by telephone on 020 8903 6966. Car Parking is charged at £120 per coach and £40 per car if booked in advance. Parking is subject to availability and may be subject to price increases on match day.

Blue Badge Parking at Wembley Stadium is available to purchase at a discounted cost of £15 per space. Subject to availability and may be subject to price increases on match day.

Alternatively, there are numerous secure websites offering places to park on private driveways at residential homes in the area immediately surrounding the stadium, often for as little as £25 depending on location and demand.

For those wishing to travel by train, the journey takes approximately four hours and requires three changes at Nottingham, London St Pancras and London Marylebone.

Wembley Stadium is also accessible by Underground for those who may have parked further afield, with Wembley Park served by the Underground's Metropolitan and Jubilee Lines and in Travelcard Zone 4.

Where to have a drink:

As of Monday morning (23rd), no pubs have been officially designated for either Mansfield Town or Port Vale supporters, so it’s worth researching where these are before committing to any in particular.

However, with Mansfield allocated the east side of the stadium in terms of seating, it could be that pubs on that side will be where most Stags fans will gather.

They include:

The Torch, 1 – 5 Bridge Road, Wembley, HA9 9AB

Crock of Gold, 23 Bridge Road, Wembley, HA9 9AB

Blue Check Café, 12 – 13 Empire Way, Wembley, HA9 0RQ

Crystal Club (Sports Bar and Complex), South Way, Wembley, HA9 9HF

The Parish, 120 Wembley Park Drive, Wembley, HA9 8HP

Sports Bar Double 6, 125 Wembley Park Drive, HA9 8HG

The Wembley Tavern, 121 Wembley Park Drive, HA9 8HG

Premier Inn, 151 Wembley Park Drive, HA9 8HQ

Hilton Hotel, Lakeside Way, HA9 OBU

Novotel, Olympic Way HA9 ONP

International Hotel, McDermott House, Empire Way, HA9 ONH

Arena Square Fan Zone, Wembley Park Boulevard