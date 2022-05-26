PLAY-OFF FINAL: John Radford reveals why he is confident Mansfield Town have got what it takes to beat Port Vale

John Radford believes unity and ability will see Mansfield Town home.

Mansfield Town are now one game away from finally winning promotion to League One - three years after they blew it against MK Dons.

But the Stags chairman is confident they have the team spirit and quality to get the job done at Wembley.

“Being the Stags chairman I have had plenty of heartaches and it would be nice to have some fixes done,” he said.

“I think we have got it this season and I really think we’ve got a good chance of going up.

“I think the manager and the players fit well together. There's no disorder in the camp and the spirit is there, even from the players who aren't on the pitch.”

“We have a fantastic group of players and a fantastic manager.”

And Radford also spoke of his pride at taking Mansfield to Wembley on what is going to be a massive football weekend for Nottinghamshire.

“It's a fantastic experience to know we are taking Mansfield to Wembley,” he added.

“Hopefully it's going to be a fantastic weekend for Nottinghamshire.

“The support has been brilliant all season. When we were at the bottom of the league the fans were still behind us.

“I was watching a lot of games on iFollow and all you could hear were Stags fans.

“The club is going from strength to strength and we are all getting behind the manager and the team.”