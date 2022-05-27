Rhys Oates scores past former Stags keeper Aidan Stone during the 3-1 loss at Port Vale in March.

The sides met twice in the regular League Two season, with a 1-1 draw at One Call Stadium in October being followed by a 3-1 win for the hosts at Vale Park in March.

But Saturday’s meeting could, of course, be very different given it’s on neutral territory and so much more is at stake than just three points.

Nevertheless, Vale aren’t a side that can be taken lightly in any way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They only just missed out on automatic promotion, a 2-1 defeat at home to Newport County in their penultimate game proving key as it meant their fate was no longer in their own hands and despite winning 1-0 at already-promoted Exeter on the final day, it was Bristol Rovers who went up on goals scored after only just overhauling Northampton.

Vale’s season had been far from straightforward. A difficult start saw them fail to win any of their first four games, before they then proceeded to win five out of their next six to suddenly break into the automatic promotion spots.

They remained in and around the top five until three straight defeats saw them plunge to ninth spot, albeit in a very tight top half of the table.

Manager Darrell Clarke then had to take time away from the club on compassionate leave during February and March following a close family bereavement, leaving assistant Andy Crosby in interim charge.

It took until March 26 before they would be back in the play-off zone, before a run of nine games unbeaten with eight of those being wins put them in third spot with four games to go.

However, they lost three of those matches in a row, including the Newport game, meaning the play-offs were to be their best hope of promotion, and a penalty shoot-out win over Swindon after the sides drew 2-2 on aggregate secured their place at Wembley.

Key man this season in terms of goals has been James Wilson. The former Manchester United striker signed from Salford City last summer and has scored 14 goals in all competitions, nine of those in the league.