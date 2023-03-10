News you can trust since 1952
Pitch inspection to take place at One Call Stadium ahead of Mansfield Town v Leyton Orient

A pitch inspection will be carried out at One Call Stadium on Friday morning at 10am, following heavy snow in North Nottinghamshire.

By Mark Duffy
58 minutes ago - 1 min read

With the wintry weather having affected many areas in the north of the country, the Stags’ pitch has had a healthy covering of snow and an early inspection will take place with more freezing temperatures in mind this evening and overnight.

Many non-league games in the area are also expected to be under threat, with pitch inspections already being scheduled across the Midlands and beyond.

Snow has blanketed the One Call Stadium pitch. Photo: Mansfield Town FC.
