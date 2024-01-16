A pitch inspection will be conducted at 3.30pm ahead of Mansfield Town’s scheduled Sky Bet League Two clash at home to bottom side Forest Green Rovers this evening (7.45pm).

MANSFIELD, ENGLAND - MAY 07: General view inside the stadium prior to the Sky Bet League Two match between Mansfield Town and Forest Green Rovers at One Call Stadium on May 07, 2022 in Mansfield, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Frost covers have been in place on the pitch since last Tuesday as part of the club’s efforts to protect the pitch from the current sub-zero temperatures.

Frost covers remain on the pitch, with lighting rigs positioned on the areas which receive the least sunlight in front of the Ian Greaves Stand.

The covers protect the pitch up to -2 degrees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The outcome of the pitch inspection will be announced once a decision by an EFL-appointed referee has been made.

This is the second attempt to stage the game after the original fixture was called off on 21st October due to a waterlogged pitch.