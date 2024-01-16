Pitch inspection for Mansfield Town v Forest Green Rovers at 3.30pm
Frost covers have been in place on the pitch since last Tuesday as part of the club’s efforts to protect the pitch from the current sub-zero temperatures.
Frost covers remain on the pitch, with lighting rigs positioned on the areas which receive the least sunlight in front of the Ian Greaves Stand.
The covers protect the pitch up to -2 degrees.
The outcome of the pitch inspection will be announced once a decision by an EFL-appointed referee has been made.
This is the second attempt to stage the game after the original fixture was called off on 21st October due to a waterlogged pitch.
It was also to be the first time Stags fans had been allowed to sit in their ‘spiritual home’ of the North Stand for many years with Rovers expected to bring so few away fans.