Sheer joy as Teversal snatch an unlikely late winner on Saturday.

On Saturday they equalised visitors Glasshoughton's first half opener in the final minute of the 90 before, remarkably, Cameron Pinnick fired home in the fifth minute of stoppage time to win it 2-1

In an evenly balanced first half it was the West Yorkshire visitors who took a 17th minute lead with a goal good enough to win any game when a model of a strike from Jason Chippendale rocketed into the top left hand corner.

The determination in the second half of the home side was there for all to see as the continued to push back Glasshoughton and even though Jak Lightly just missed the target after lobbing the keeper and a Chris Heathcote saw his header collected by the keeper it looked likely the first half strike would be enough to take the points away from Nottinghamshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boys in red would not accept defeat though more and more than deserved their equaliser on 89 minutes when substitute Kamau Leverock was put free and he coolly slotted past Callum Gladding in the visitors' goal.

With referee Kier Wishart checking his watch and into the fifth minute of time added on there was just one last chance from a corner with home keeper Leon Turton now in the opponents' penalty box.