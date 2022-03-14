Late joy as Teversal finally secure second win of season
Teversal left it late to secure just their second victory of a tough old season in the NCEL First Division at Carnarvon Street, writes Martin Roberts.
On Saturday they equalised visitors Glasshoughton's first half opener in the final minute of the 90 before, remarkably, Cameron Pinnick fired home in the fifth minute of stoppage time to win it 2-1
In an evenly balanced first half it was the West Yorkshire visitors who took a 17th minute lead with a goal good enough to win any game when a model of a strike from Jason Chippendale rocketed into the top left hand corner.
The determination in the second half of the home side was there for all to see as the continued to push back Glasshoughton and even though Jak Lightly just missed the target after lobbing the keeper and a Chris Heathcote saw his header collected by the keeper it looked likely the first half strike would be enough to take the points away from Nottinghamshire.
The boys in red would not accept defeat though more and more than deserved their equaliser on 89 minutes when substitute Kamau Leverock was put free and he coolly slotted past Callum Gladding in the visitors' goal.
With referee Kier Wishart checking his watch and into the fifth minute of time added on there was just one last chance from a corner with home keeper Leon Turton now in the opponents' penalty box.
The ball was partially cleared, but when Pinnick picked the ball up he made no mistake firing home to the far left corner of the net to spark wild celebrations as they tasted victory for the first time since 18th September last year with a 7-4 victory over FC Humber and the great escape remains an outside possibility, at least for now.