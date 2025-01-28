Pie and a pint reward for Crawley Town’s hardy fans after crucial win at Mansfield Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town have promised their 68 hardy fans at tonight's 1-0 win at Mansfield Town a pie and a pint to thank them for their backing as the struggling visitors ended a seven game run without a win.

Crawley boss Rob Elliot said: “Our fans have been amazing. They have had a tough time lately with a lot of travel and money spent.

“So the players have said anyone who had a ticket tonight will get a pie and a pint from the club as a thank you.”

Ade Adeyemo grabbed a deserved 81st minute winner after the visitors had dominated the second half and Elliot said: “It was probably our best performance for a while and it just gets that monkey off your shoulder.

“When you are in a tough place that win can seem a million miles away, so the lads deserved that tonight.

“You have to believe and you have to fight and they were superb to a man. There were a few stand-outs but everyone contributed.

“They are the standards we want to see – and we managed to maintain them for 90 minutes, though we won't get carried away – it's just one win.

“It doesn't mean we have cracked anything, we need to take it into the next games. We need to keep moving forward in small baby steps.

“It was how we went about it and showed a lot of character.”

He continued: “It was about work rate and desire and we showed that in abundance.

“Second half we played through Mansfield's press and were able to pin them back and maintain some control.

“First half we were rushing the action a bit too much.

“Second half we built the pressure and their keeper was outstanding.

“It could have been more were it not for him.”