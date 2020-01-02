Pictures from Mansfield Town's trip to Cambridge United

View the best of the action in this online picture gallery as Nicky Maynard bagged a hat-trick on New Year’s Day to give new boss Graham Coughlin his first Stags win.

Mansfield Town manager John Dempster Shibu Preman/AHPIX LTD Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Mansfield Town midfielder Jacob Mellis (8) tussles with Cambridge United midfielder Reggie Lambe (19) Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Mansfield Town midfielder Jacob Mellis (8) tussles with Cambridge United midfielder Reggie Lambe (19) and passing the ball Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Mansfield Town midfielder Alex MacDonald (7) discussing with his team Shibu Preman/AHPIX LTD Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more