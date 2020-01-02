Pictures from Mansfield Town's trip to Cambridge United
Mansfield Town started 2020 with a bang in a 3-2 win at Cambridge United.
View the best of the action in this online picture gallery as Nicky Maynard bagged a hat-trick on New Year’s Day to give new boss Graham Coughlin his first Stags win.
Mansfield Town manager John Dempster
Shibu Preman/AHPIX LTD
Other 3rd Party
Mansfield Town midfielder Jacob Mellis (8) tussles with Cambridge United midfielder Reggie Lambe (19)
Other 3rd Party
Mansfield Town midfielder Jacob Mellis (8) tussles with Cambridge United midfielder Reggie Lambe (19) and passing the ball
Other 3rd Party
Mansfield Town midfielder Alex MacDonald (7) discussing with his team
Shibu Preman/AHPIX LTD
Other 3rd Party
View more