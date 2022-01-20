Having hammered the Bluebirds 8-1 at home, Stags followed it up and completed a double with this scintillating 4-0 away victory with braces for Matt Green and Lee Stevenson. Relive that memorable trip north with these superb matchday photographs by Richard Parkes. CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL MATCH REPORT FROM THE GAME
1. BARROW v STAGS 2013
Mansfield manager Paul Cox prior to kick-off.
Photo: Richard Parkes
2. BARROW v STAGS 2013
Matt Green wheels away to celebrate after scoring form the spot.
Photo: Richard Parkes
3. BARROW v STAGS 2013
Lee Stevenson celebrates completing his brace.
Photo: Richard Parkes
4. BARROW v STAGS 2013
Anthony Howell brushes aside Barrow's James Owen.
Photo: Richard Parkes