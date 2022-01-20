Stags' loyal support show the appreciation to the players at full time.

PICTURE GALLERY – Title-bound Mansfield Town coast to win at Barrow

Mansfield Town return to Holker Street this Saturday looking for a first win over Barrow since the 2012/13 Blue Square Bet Premier League championship season.

By John Lomas
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 9:28 am

Having hammered the Bluebirds 8-1 at home, Stags followed it up and completed a double with this scintillating 4-0 away victory with braces for Matt Green and Lee Stevenson. Relive that memorable trip north with these superb matchday photographs by Richard Parkes. CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL MATCH REPORT FROM THE GAME

1. BARROW v STAGS 2013

Mansfield manager Paul Cox prior to kick-off.

Photo: Richard Parkes

Photo Sales

2. BARROW v STAGS 2013

Matt Green wheels away to celebrate after scoring form the spot.

Photo: Richard Parkes

Photo Sales

3. BARROW v STAGS 2013

Lee Stevenson celebrates completing his brace.

Photo: Richard Parkes

Photo Sales

4. BARROW v STAGS 2013

Anthony Howell brushes aside Barrow's James Owen.

Photo: Richard Parkes

Photo Sales
Stags
Next Page
Page 1 of 7