1. ALEX JOHN-BAPTISTE

Sutton-born Alex John-Baptiste came through the ranks and was part of the Stags' 2003/04 play-off final team. The defender spent six years with Mansfield, playing 188 times, before going on to earn promotion to the Premier League with Blackpool and Middlesbrough. He had five seasons with Blackpool but his time at Boro was ruined when he suffered a double leg break 20 minutes into a pre-season friendly and moved on eight months later on loan to Sheffield United. He currently plays for Bolton.

Photo: Tony Stocks