Current Stag Jordan Bowery is among them but the selection here goes back as far as 1977 when Ian McDonald was a promotion-winner with Mansfield Town.
1. IAN McDONALD
Barrow-born Ian McDonald started out with his home town cluh in 1973, moving on to Workington in 1973. The midfielder made a dream move to Liverpool but was unable to break into the first team and ended up part of Stags' 1977 Stags promotion-winning side after a move to Field Mill in 1975.
Photo: JPI
2. DION DONOHUE
Dion Donohue's career at Mansfeld Town was short and controversial. He made just one appearance in a League Cup game but was sacked within two months of signing a contract in the summer of 2019 after being found guilty of assault after an incident in town which left a man needing hospital treatment. He then had a spell at Swindon Town before signing a short term deal at Barrow last year. He is now captain of Caernarfon Town.
Photo: Chris Etchells
3. JON SHAW
Much-travelled Jon Shaw has spent most of his career in the National League. Coming through the ranks at Sheffield Wednesday, the striker's seventh club was a loan spell from Rochdale at Barrow where he scored five goals in 14 league starts. He joined Stags in January 2010 and scored three goals in six starts but was not retained at the end of the season.
Photo: JPI
4. KEVIN SANDWITH
After being released as a trainee by Carlisle United, defender Kevin Sandwith dropped into non-league with Barrow where he played 14 times. After various moves he ended up at Mansfield for the 2010/11 season.
Photo: Chris Etchells