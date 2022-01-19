Crewe-educated Chris Clements was one of the Stags' most talented midfielders of the last decade. He played over 130 times for Stags between 2012 and 2017, helping them to the Blue Square Premier League title. He moved on to Grimsby Town from where he went out to Barrow on a three-month loan. After helping Cheltenham to the play-offs last season, he continues to play for Nuneaton Borough this season.

PICTURE GALLERY: They played for Barrow and Mansfield Town

As Mansfield Town once again cross swords with Barrow AFC on Saturday, we look back at some of the players who have turned out for both sides – how many of them do you remember?

By John Lomas
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 3:33 pm

Current Stag Jordan Bowery is among them but the selection here goes back as far as 1977 when Ian McDonald was a promotion-winner with Mansfield Town.

1. IAN McDONALD

Barrow-born Ian McDonald started out with his home town cluh in 1973, moving on to Workington in 1973. The midfielder made a dream move to Liverpool but was unable to break into the first team and ended up part of Stags' 1977 Stags promotion-winning side after a move to Field Mill in 1975.

2. DION DONOHUE

Dion Donohue's career at Mansfeld Town was short and controversial. He made just one appearance in a League Cup game but was sacked within two months of signing a contract in the summer of 2019 after being found guilty of assault after an incident in town which left a man needing hospital treatment. He then had a spell at Swindon Town before signing a short term deal at Barrow last year. He is now captain of Caernarfon Town.

3. JON SHAW

Much-travelled Jon Shaw has spent most of his career in the National League. Coming through the ranks at Sheffield Wednesday, the striker's seventh club was a loan spell from Rochdale at Barrow where he scored five goals in 14 league starts. He joined Stags in January 2010 and scored three goals in six starts but was not retained at the end of the season.

4. KEVIN SANDWITH

After being released as a trainee by Carlisle United, defender Kevin Sandwith dropped into non-league with Barrow where he played 14 times. After various moves he ended up at Mansfield for the 2010/11 season.

