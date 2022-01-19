2. DION DONOHUE

Dion Donohue's career at Mansfeld Town was short and controversial. He made just one appearance in a League Cup game but was sacked within two months of signing a contract in the summer of 2019 after being found guilty of assault after an incident in town which left a man needing hospital treatment. He then had a spell at Swindon Town before signing a short term deal at Barrow last year. He is now captain of Caernarfon Town.

Photo: Chris Etchells