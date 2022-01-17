The former Irish U21 international centre-half/midfielder came through the ranks at Watford and his third loan saw him sign permanently for Colchester where he had injury problems. After a spell at Bristol Rovers, he became a club legend at Northampton Town, fans wearing wigs to mimic his long hair at the time, before joining Clough at Burton. Read the full story on JJ signing a long term deal for Stags HERE
Here are a selection of pictures of Joe-Joe O'Toole through the ages!
1. 2015
John-Joe O'Toole of Northampton Town is shown a red card by referee Lee Collins during the Sky Bet League Two match between Mansfield Town and Northampton Town at One Call Stadium on February 14, 2015.
Photo: Pete Norton
2. 2007
John-Joe O'Toole of Watford battles with Ben Watson of Palace during the Coca-Cola Championship match between Crystal Palace and Watford at Selhurst Park on October 29, 2007.
Photo: Christopher Lee
3. 2008
John-Joe O'Toole on Ireland U21 duty is tackled by Tom Huddlestone of England during the UEFA U21 Championship Qualifier between England and the Republic of Ireland at St. Marys Stadium on February 5, 2008.
Photo: Richard Heathcote
4. 2015
Banners depicting John-Joe O'Toole of Northampton Town are seen on the unfinished East Stand during the Sky Bet League Two match between Northampton Town and Stevenage at Sixfields Stadium on October 24, 2015
Photo: Pete Norton