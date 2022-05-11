“I can't believe it. It could have been anyone really,” he said. “Everybody has had an unbelievable season. It's been the best group I have ever been involved with by far – everybody is class. You've seen the football we've played and the standards we have – it's been great. Even in the dark days at the start of the season we knew we were a good team and some things just weren't going our way at the time. We knew it was going to turn around and it was only a matter of time.”
James Perch, Rhys Oates, Charlie Carter and Ellie Marshall picked up the other trophies – here is a picture round-up of the event and who won what – photos by Chris Holloway.
The awards afternoon began with an emotional video presentation that looked back on the lows and the highs of an amazing rollercoaster season.
Stephen McLaughlin won the Ollerton Stags Player of the Season, presented here by Leanne Gravill.
Chad sports editor John Lomas presents Stephen McLaughlin with this year's Chad Readers' Stags player of the year trophy. McLaughlin was a clear winner, polling over half your votes, with Stephen Quinn second and Nathan Bishop third.
Stephen McLaughlin tells the audience he is stunned by the number of awards he has just picked up.
