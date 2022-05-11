Stephen McLaughlin - winner of four awards at Stags presentation ceremony.

PICTURE GALLERY – Stephen McLaughlin picks up four trophies at Mansfield Town awards ceremony

Marauding Mansfield Town left back Stephen McLaughlin won four of the eight trophies – including Chad Readers' Stags Player of the Year – at yesterday's annual awards ceremony at the club's R&H Academy training ground.

By John Lomas
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 7:30 pm

“I can't believe it. It could have been anyone really,” he said. “Everybody has had an unbelievable season. It's been the best group I have ever been involved with by far – everybody is class. You've seen the football we've played and the standards we have – it's been great. Even in the dark days at the start of the season we knew we were a good team and some things just weren't going our way at the time. We knew it was going to turn around and it was only a matter of time.”

James Perch, Rhys Oates, Charlie Carter and Ellie Marshall picked up the other trophies – here is a picture round-up of the event and who won what – photos by Chris Holloway.

1. STAGS AWARDS CEREMONY 2021/22

The awards afternoon began with an emotional video presentation that looked back on the lows and the highs of an amazing rollercoaster season.

Photo: Chris Holloway

2. STAGS AWARDS CEREMONY 2021/22

Stephen McLaughlin won the Ollerton Stags Player of the Season, presented here by Leanne Gravill.

Photo: Chris Holloway

3. STAGS AWARDS CEREMONY 2021/22

Chad sports editor John Lomas presents Stephen McLaughlin with this year's Chad Readers' Stags player of the year trophy. McLaughlin was a clear winner, polling over half your votes, with Stephen Quinn second and Nathan Bishop third.

Photo: Chris Holloway

4. STAGS AWARDS CEREMONY 2021/22

Stephen McLaughlin tells the audience he is stunned by the number of awards he has just picked up.

Photo: Chris Holloway

