Stephen McLaughlin’s goal in the 1-0 win sealed their passage on a night when Stags defended for their lives before fantastic scenes with the huge army of away supporters at the end. To read the full dramatic match report click HERE. To read Nigel Clough’s thoughts on Stags’ rise from relegation zone to Wembley click HERE. To read James Perch speak of his pride at playing for his hometown team in a Wembley so soon after a fractured skull threatened his career click HERE.