PICTURE GALLERY – Relive the drama as Mansfield Town book a Wembley final with victory over Northampton Town

Relive here again a night to remember through the pictures of Chris Holloway as Mansfield Town book a place in the League Two Wembley play-off final by completing a 3-1 aggregate victory over Northampton Town at rain-swept Sixfields.

By John Lomas
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 12:22 pm

Stephen McLaughlin’s goal in the 1-0 win sealed their passage on a night when Stags defended for their lives before fantastic scenes with the huge army of away supporters at the end. To read the full dramatic match report click HERE. To read Nigel Clough’s thoughts on Stags’ rise from relegation zone to Wembley click HERE. To read James Perch speak of his pride at playing for his hometown team in a Wembley so soon after a fractured skull threatened his career click HERE.

1. STAGS WIN AT NORTHAMPTON TO BOOK WEMBLEY FINAL

Rhys Oates leads the dressing room celebrations.

Photo: Chris Holloway

2. STAGS WIN AT NORTHAMPTON TO BOOK WEMBLEY FINAL

Mansfield Town defender Oli Hawkins celebrates at the end.

Photo: Chris Holloway

3. STAGS WIN AT NORTHAMPTON TO BOOK WEMBLEY FINAL

The smile on the face of Stags manager Nigel Clough says it all post match.

Photo: Chris Holloway

4. STAGS WIN AT NORTHAMPTON TO BOOK WEMBLEY FINAL

Stephen Quinn looks to get past his man.

Photo: Chris Holloway

