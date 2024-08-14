PICTURE GALLERY: Penalties drama for Mansfield Town fans at Bolton Wanderers

Stags drew 1-1 in normal time but bowed out on spot kicks.
Here, photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway capture faces in the away stand before the game.
1. Action during the Carabao Cup Round One against Bolton Wanderers FC, The Toughsheet Community Stadium, 13 August 2024 Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
Stags fans at Bolton on Tuesday. Photo: Chris Holloway
2. Action during the Carabao Cup Round One against Bolton Wanderers FC, The Toughsheet Community Stadium, 13 August 2024 Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
Stags fans at Bolton on Tuesday. Photo: Chris Holloway
3. Action during the Carabao Cup Round One against Bolton Wanderers FC, The Toughsheet Community Stadium, 13 August 2024 Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
Stags fans at Bolton on Tuesday. Photo: Chris Holloway
4. Action during the Carabao Cup Round One against Bolton Wanderers FC, The Toughsheet Community Stadium, 13 August 2024 Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
Stags fans at Bolton on Tuesday. Photo: Chris Holloway
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.