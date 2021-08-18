Stags fans at Colchester

PICTURE GALLERY: Mansfield Town supporters at Colchester United

A following of 224 Mansfield Town fans made the tiring four hour drive down to Colchester United last night to see Stags pegged back at the death by a controversial penalty as the game ended 1-1.

By John Lomas
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 11:04 am

Here are a selection of pictures of those supporters by Chris Holloway – can you spot yourself or someone you know? Click HERE to read the match report and click HERE to read Nigel Clough’s angry comments on the penalty as well as how encouraged he was about the performance.

