PICTURE GALLERY - Mansfield Town FC The Decades - 2000-2004

1. 2001
Mansfield Town celebrate a 4-0 FA Cup giantkilling of Huddersfield that that earned them a third round trip to Leicester City.
2. 2001
Chris Greenacre with his match ball after his FA Cup hat-trick in the 4-0 rout of Huddersfield Town.
3. 2001
Stags fans queue for tickets for the Leicester City FA Cup tie at Filbert Street.
4. 2002
Former Stags star Paul Holland returned to the club in 2002 as youth team manager.
