PICTURE GALLERY: Colchester United v Mansfield Town action

Goalscorer Elliott Hewitt applauds the travelling Mansfield fans

Mansfield Town were dealt a late sucker punch in the 1-1 draw at Colchester United last night.

By John Lomas
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 11:54 am

Stags dominated and created a wealth of chances, but took only one and were made to pay when United netted a controversial stoppage time penalty. Here is a selection of Chris Holloway’s pictures of the action. To see a gallery of Stags fans in the stands click HERE. For the match report click HERE and for Nigel Clough’s reaction click HERE

Rhys Oates pushes forward

Rhys Oates brings the ball forward.

Rhys Oates is held back by Colchester's Cole Skuse

James Perch receives treatment for a head injury

