PICTURE GALLERY - 2020/21 - the strangest of seasons for Mansfield Town

Season 2020/21 was the strangest of seasons for fans, players and management alike with all games played behind closed doors amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

By John Lomas
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 4:07 pm

This collection of photographs shows supporters how odd the fan-less stadiums were with sides changing away from dressing rooms and no noise apart from the shouts of players and managers. There are some fantastic shots and hopefully they can bring back a few memories for those who watched the games on iFollow and help those who didn’t understand what it was like.

1. FOREST GREEN A

Storm clouds gather during Stags game at The New Lawn.

Photo: Michael Steele

2. COLCHESTER H

Stags skipper Ollie Clarke goes in with Harry Pell of Colchester.

Photo: Alex Pantling

3. CHELTENHAM A

Words are exchanged betwee Nigel Clough and Cheltenham boss Michael Duff during the FA Cup tie at Jonny Rocks Stadium.

Photo: Eddie Keogh

4. SOUTHEND UNITED A

Stephen Quinn battling for possession with Kyle Taylor of Southend United at Roots Hall.

Photo: Jacques Feeney

