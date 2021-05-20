PICTURE GALLERY - 2020/21 - the strangest of seasons for Mansfield Town
Season 2020/21 was the strangest of seasons for fans, players and management alike with all games played behind closed doors amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
This collection of photographs shows supporters how odd the fan-less stadiums were with sides changing away from dressing rooms and no noise apart from the shouts of players and managers. There are some fantastic shots and hopefully they can bring back a few memories for those who watched the games on iFollow and help those who didn’t understand what it was like.
