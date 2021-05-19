Paul Cox, Stags new manager

PICTURE GALLERY - 10th anniversary of Paul Cox joining Mansfield Town

Today (19th May) marks the 10th anniversary of one of the most crucial signings in the history of Mansfield Town Football Club.

By John Lomas
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 1:14 pm

Paul Cox was brought in as the new manager to try to pull off the monumental task of restoring the ailing Stags’ Football League status which he famously achieved to cement a place in the club’s history. Here are a selection of photographs from his three and a half year reign at the One Call Stadium. READ LOMAS ON STAGS – PAUL COX: AN APPRECIATION

1. Welcome to Mansfield

Paul Cox, Stags new manager, is unveiled by club chairman John Radford.

Photo: Anne Shelley

Buy photo

2. READY TO GO!

Paul Cox - first day with a mammoth task ahead.

Photo: Anne Shelley

Buy photo

3. DERBY DAY

Paul Cox at Meadow Lane, where he played over 50 times for Notts County.

Photo: Richard Parkes

Buy photo

4. WELL DONE!

Paul Cox congratulates Jamie McGuire on a fine battling display

Photo: Richard Parkes

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 5