Stags v Darlington FA Trophy Final at Wembley 7th May 2011

PICTURE GALLERY: 10th anniversary of Darlington defeat at Wembley for Stags

This week saw the 10th anniversary of Mansfield Town’s agonising last gasp extra-time 1-0 FA Trophy final defeat by Darlington at Wembley.

By John Lomas
Thursday, 13th May 2021, 4:04 pm

Saturday, 7th May 2011 was a day out to remember but a football match to forget for the 15,000 Stags faithful with their team, so depleted by injury that they could not fill the bench places, giving their all but just falling at the last. Here are a selection of picture memories of both crowd and match.

1.

A Wembley day out for members of the Bull Farm Football Club on tour from the Rufford Arms

Photo: Roger Grayson

2.

Sammy The Stag at Wembley 2011!

Photo: Roger Grayson

3.

Excited Stags fans arrive at Wembley

Photo: Roger Grayson

4.

Fans from Bilsthorpe and Mansfield at Wembley.

Photo: Roger Grayson

