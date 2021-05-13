PICTURE GALLERY: 10th anniversary of Darlington defeat at Wembley for Stags
This week saw the 10th anniversary of Mansfield Town’s agonising last gasp extra-time 1-0 FA Trophy final defeat by Darlington at Wembley.
Thursday, 13th May 2021, 4:04 pm
Saturday, 7th May 2011 was a day out to remember but a football match to forget for the 15,000 Stags faithful with their team, so depleted by injury that they could not fill the bench places, giving their all but just falling at the last. Here are a selection of picture memories of both crowd and match.
Page 1 of 5