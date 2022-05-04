In 1962/63 they needed goal average to win the title on the final day, in 1976/77 they needed to win at Wrexham to win the title, in 2001/02 they had to win at home to Carlisle and hope Cheltenham lost to Plymouth for promotion, in 2012/13 they needed to beat Carlisle on the last day to clinch the Conference title andon the last day of 1991/92, which we feature marvellous photo memories of here, they had to beat Rochdale and hope Rotherham or Blackpool lost. This weekend Stags must get a point for the play-offs or three and hope neither Northampton nor Bristol Rovers win for automatic. Hold on tight!