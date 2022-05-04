Fans celebrate promotion.

PHOTO GALLERY – Mansfield Town clinch promotion on last day of the 1991/92 season

As Mansfield Town head into Saturday’s last game at home to Forest Green Rovers still in with a chance of play-offs or automatic promotion, Stags fans know their side are no strangers to last day promotion drama.

By John Lomas
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 5:33 pm

In 1962/63 they needed goal average to win the title on the final day, in 1976/77 they needed to win at Wrexham to win the title, in 2001/02 they had to win at home to Carlisle and hope Cheltenham lost to Plymouth for promotion, in 2012/13 they needed to beat Carlisle on the last day to clinch the Conference title andon the last day of 1991/92, which we feature marvellous photo memories of here, they had to beat Rochdale and hope Rotherham or Blackpool lost. This weekend Stags must get a point for the play-offs or three and hope neither Northampton nor Bristol Rovers win for automatic. Hold on tight!

1. 1992 Stags v Rochdale promotion match

Stags fans cheer their side on against Rochdale.

Photo: JPI

2. 1992 Stags v Rochdale promotion match

Ian Stringfellow's opener sets Stags on their way to a 2-0 victory.

Photo: JPI

3. 1992 Stags v Rochdale promotion match

Phil Stant tries an overhead kick.

Photo: JPI

4. 1992 Stags v Rochdale promotion match

Second goal scorer Phil Stant on the attack as the tension mounts.

Photo: JPI

