Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough admits his side are underdogs against Peterborough United in EFL Cup tie

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough believes his side go into tomorrow night’s EFL Cup third round tie as firm underdogs.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 25th Sep 2023, 17:08 BST- 2 min read
The League Two promotion hopefuls have reached the third round stage of the competition for the first time in 18 years with Clough believing his side will need to be ‘very close to their best’ to advance further.

“We go into the game as underdogs because of the strengths and quality of the team that we are facing,” Clough said.

“They are that full league above us, but we know that on our day we can compete with teams from the league above - but to do that we will have to be close to our best.

Nigel Clough believe Mansfield Town will need to be close to their best if they are to progress against Peterborough United.
Nigel Clough believe Mansfield Town will need to be close to their best if they are to progress against Peterborough United.
“Whichever team we put out there we won't change our approach. We will try to go forward and create and to cause them problems.

“We are buoyant right now and there is a good mood in the camp, we look forward to training, we look forward to games and we just want to keep our run going.”

Stags are currently unbeaten in League Two while Posh sit eighth in League One following a recent mixed bag of results.

But despite that run Clough is fully aware of the dangers that Peterborough will present to his side.

“We understand that they are a league above and a very good side at that, a side who will be up there challenging this season,” added Clough.

“It will be a good open game of football with two teams trying to play football. I have always had good games of football against Darren’s side, so it should make for a good cup tie.

“Peterborough have pace and athleticism in forward areas and are dangerous on the break. They have a lot of quick players.”

The tie will see ex-Peterborough United keeper Christy Pym come up against his former boss after he completed his loan move from Posh in the summer.

Pym made 94 appearances for Posh after moving from Exeter City in July, 2019.

He was a regular in the Posh promotion season of 2020-21, but fell out with manager Darren Ferguson the following season.

Pym was criticised for appearing to mock Ferguson as United bowed out of the League One play-offs last season.

