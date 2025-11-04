Peterborough United visit postponed for Mansfield Town after international call-ups confirmed
Mansfield Town’s Sky Bet League One match at home to Peterborough United on Saturday, 15th November has been postponed due to three international call-ups in Stags’ squad.
Jamie McDonnell (Northern Ireland), Jordan Bowery (Saint Kitts and Nevis) and Nathan Moriah-Welsh (Guyana) have today been confirmed as being called up to represent their country that weekend.
A rearranged date for the fixture will be announced in due course.
Tickets purchased for the game will be automatically valid for the rescheduled match.